With Labor Day coming up, retailers are starting to kick off their annual sales events which makes now a great time for Apple fans to upgrade their gear.
If you've been holding out on buying a new iPad, Apple Watch, or MacBook, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has got you covered with discounts across a whole range of Apple products. Many of these prices are being matched at Amazon and other retailers, so we've gathered up all of the best places to buy below.
- : Apple Watch Series 6
- : AirPods Pro
- : AirPods
- : MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)
- : iPad Air
- : iPad mini
- : Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
- : AirPods Max
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6 models are available for some of their best prices ever right now. The lowest price is on the red 40mm version which is $150 off with 44mm and cellular models seeing discounts of up to $70.
AirPods Pro
Apple's popular noise-canceling true wireless earbuds are discounted by $69 at Amazon and Best Buy right now. This is one of the lowest prices of all time.
AirPods
Apple's true wireless earbuds connect easily and automatically to your Apple device. The H1 chip on the inside lets you access Siri and hear your text messages. You have easy music controls by tapping the earbuds, and the battery lasts up to five hours. This is within $1 of their best-ever price.
MacBook Pro (M1, 2020)
If you're in the market for a new MacBook Pro, now's the time to buy with all-time low pricing available on the latest M1-powered model. Sign up for Best Buy's Student Deals to see the lowest prices there.
iPad Air
The latest iPad Air takes on a lot of the features that makes the iPad Pro great and packs them into a more affordable form factor, especially with this $99 discount. All colors are discounted.
iPad mini
Those needing the ultra-compact iPad mini can also save with $100 off the base-spec iPad mini. Other configurations are also discounted.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
If you've got one of Apple's latest iPad Pro or iPad Air models, the Apple Pencil 2 is the perfect accompaniment. This $30 discount at various retailers marks a return to its best-ever price so it's well worth nabbing.
AirPods Max
AirPods Max are steeply discounted right now making it the perfect time to snag a set if you've been holding out. The deal applies to all colorways so you can take your pick.
Steep discounts across the board like this only come around for holiday sales so you don't have long to snap up any bargains. With new products on the horizon this fall, this might be your last chance to snag some of these products at a discount with rumored devices like the iPad mini 6 and AirPods 3 set to take their places. After this fall, it might be refurbished deals only.
Best Buy's Labor day sale ends Monday and prices matched at other retailers will likely rise at the same time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
