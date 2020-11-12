What you need to know
- PCalc has received its big macOS Big Sur update.
- It has a new widget that lives in the menu bar and can be detached.
- There are tons of customization options as well.
Popular calculator app PCalc has received a big macOS Big Sur update that not only adds support for Apple's big software update but also makes the app even better than before. And that was no mean feat.
The new version 4.8 update brings one of the biggest quality of life improvements I've encountered of late, and I didn't even know I needed it – PCalc in my menu bar. I've been testing this update for a few weeks and it's surprisingly useful having a full calculator a click away, complete with ticker tape. Even better, you can drag PCalc out of your menu bar and put it anywhere on your screen.
Need the full PCalc experience? It's just a global hot key away.
What's New
- Added support for macOS 11 Big Sur.
-
The PCalc widget now lives in the menu bar, and is much more powerful:
-
The widget now fully supports keyboard shortcuts. You can use a hot key to open it, perform a calculation, and close it again all without a single click.
- You can drag the widget off the menu bar and position it anywhere on screen.
- You can show the ticker tape in the In widget.
- There's an option to automatically clear the widget when opening it.
- The widget now uses your chosen digit style from the main app.
- The widget now supports undo and redo.
- Added an option to use a global hot key to open the main PCalc application.
- Added some new digit styles.
- You can now press any of the keyboard shortcuts for "Clear" twice to perform an AC.
This updated version of PCalc is available as a free update for existing users. Everyone else can get in on the action for just $9.99 direct from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Task manager Things gets its macOS Big Sur update, complete with widgets
Fans of Things, one of the best task management apps around, now have a macOS Big Sur build to use complete with rich notifications and new widgets.
HomePod mini reviews, videos now live
The first reviews and videos of Apple's new HomePod mini are now live, here's what your favorite creators and outlets thought.
Apple TV app now available on PlayStation Network ahead of PS5 launch
The Apple TV app is now available to download on the Playstation
Make the most of MagSafe features with these cool accessories
The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone with built-in MagSafe magnets. Make the most of this awesome feature with the best MagSafe accessories to improve convenience and functionality.