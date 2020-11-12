Popular calculator app PCalc has received a big macOS Big Sur update that not only adds support for Apple's big software update but also makes the app even better than before. And that was no mean feat.

The new version 4.8 update brings one of the biggest quality of life improvements I've encountered of late, and I didn't even know I needed it – PCalc in my menu bar. I've been testing this update for a few weeks and it's surprisingly useful having a full calculator a click away, complete with ticker tape. Even better, you can drag PCalc out of your menu bar and put it anywhere on your screen.

Need the full PCalc experience? It's just a global hot key away.