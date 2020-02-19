Alto's Odyssey followed Alto's Adventure onto iPhone and iPad and was immediately a hit. Now it's made the switch to the Mac App Store, too. You can enjoy the addictive sandboarding game right at your desk.

The game first debuted in 2018 and was the recipient of an Apple Design Award. Its developer, Snowman, has since gone on to build games for Apple Arcade, too.

If you've somehow never played the game on iPhone or iPad, you're in for a real treat.

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you'll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert's many mysteries.

Accompanying updates for all other versions of the game mean that you can now sync your progress across from multiple devices, including a Mac.

You can now download Alto's Odyssey from the Mac App Store for $9.99. The older, but equally awesome, Alto's Adventure is also available for a bargain $1.99 as well.

