What you need to know
- You can now download Alto's Odyssey from the Mac App Store.
- The game is available for $9.99.
- It won an Apple Design Award in 2018.
Alto's Odyssey followed Alto's Adventure onto iPhone and iPad and was immediately a hit. Now it's made the switch to the Mac App Store, too. You can enjoy the addictive sandboarding game right at your desk.
The game first debuted in 2018 and was the recipient of an Apple Design Award. Its developer, Snowman, has since gone on to build games for Apple Arcade, too.
If you've somehow never played the game on iPhone or iPad, you're in for a real treat.
Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.
Along the way, you'll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert's many mysteries.
Accompanying updates for all other versions of the game mean that you can now sync your progress across from multiple devices, including a Mac.
You can now download Alto's Odyssey from the Mac App Store for $9.99. The older, but equally awesome, Alto's Adventure is also available for a bargain $1.99 as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reopens 10 more stores in China
Apple is reopening 10 more stores across China, after a period of extended closure due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
An Animal Crossing Direct is coming on February 20!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Goldenerre's Classic Link Bracelet turns your Apple Watch into jewelry
Who says the Apple Watch has to have a band that looks like, well, a watch band? Goldenerre takes the link bracelet to the next level with this elegant bracelet band.
Secure your home, and add a little Alexa magic with these smart locks
If you're looking for smart locks that work with Alexa, you've come to the right place. These items will help you secure your home by simply using your voice.