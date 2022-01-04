What you need to know
- HyperX has unveiled several new gaming peripherals at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.
- The Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset can last 300 hours on a single charge.
- You can get the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset in February for $200.
HyperX, an HP Inc. company well-known for its peripherals for gaming and esports, has announced a brand new lineup of gaming headsets at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new lineup includes the Cloud Alpha Wireless, with up to 300 hours of battery life on one charge, as well as the Cloud II and Cloud Core gaming headsets. These are sure to become a favorite for many when it comes to the best headphones for Nintendo Switch and more.
The standout headset is definitely the Cloud Alpha Wireless. With 300 hours of audio on a single charge, this is the longest-lasting battery for a wireless gaming headset yet. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gives players an immersive audio experience thanks to DTS®Headphone:X® and it has a new-and-improved, custom-design Dual Chamber technology with HyperX 50mm drivers. This means an overall slimmer and lighter profile without sacrificing the sound and performance of the wired version of the headset. And if you're worried about comfort, the Cloud Alpha Wireless includes a soft leatherette ear cup with plush memory foam and a lightweight aluminum frame. There is also a detachable noise-canceling microphone that has an LED status indicator, and you have onboard audio controls directly on the earcup itself. The Cloud Alpha launches in February at $199.99.
For those who want a wired gaming headset, HyperX has two brand new options with the Cloud II and the Cloud Core.
The Cloud II features an advanced audio control box with 7.1 virtual surround sound, so you can really get sucked into the game that you're playing. With the advanced audio control box, you get independent audio and microphone volume control. The 7.1 virtual surround sound can be turned on at any time with a single button press. Cloud II uses specially tuned 53mm drivers that give rich and impactful sound that is clear and precise. In terms of comfort, it also consists of HyperX's signature memory foam in the premium leatherette earcup and has a lightweight aluminum frame that is durable. For multiplayer gaming sessions, the Cloud II also has a detachable noise-canceling mic with clear voice quality and reduced background noise. It even comes in a fresh new pink and white color. Cloud II is available in March for $99.99.
For those who want a more budget-friendly option, there is the Cloud Core. Even though it's the least expensive of the three new headsets, it still has DTS®Headphone:X® for accurate 3D audio spatialization. It also has a flexible, detachable noise-canceling microphone that is certified for Discord and TeamSpeak, so your gaming buddies will hear every word without distortion. And like the other headsets, it has a durable and lightweight aluminum frame with an adjustable headband, as well as HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette ear cups. The Cloud Core is available later in January and will only cost $69.99.
HyperX has made high-quality headsets in the past, and I personally used a Cloud II Mix headset daily for several years. These are sure to become a new favorite when it comes to gaming on our Nintendo Switch and even just listening to music on our best iPhone or Mac.
