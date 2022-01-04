What you need to know HyperX has unveiled several new gaming peripherals at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset can last 300 hours on a single charge.

You can get the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset in February for $200.

HyperX, an HP Inc. company well-known for its peripherals for gaming and esports, has announced a brand new lineup of gaming headsets at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new lineup includes the Cloud Alpha Wireless, with up to 300 hours of battery life on one charge, as well as the Cloud II and Cloud Core gaming headsets. These are sure to become a favorite for many when it comes to the best headphones for Nintendo Switch and more.

The standout headset is definitely the Cloud Alpha Wireless. With 300 hours of audio on a single charge, this is the longest-lasting battery for a wireless gaming headset yet. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gives players an immersive audio experience thanks to DTS®Headphone:X® and it has a new-and-improved, custom-design Dual Chamber technology with HyperX 50mm drivers. This means an overall slimmer and lighter profile without sacrificing the sound and performance of the wired version of the headset. And if you're worried about comfort, the Cloud Alpha Wireless includes a soft leatherette ear cup with plush memory foam and a lightweight aluminum frame. There is also a detachable noise-canceling microphone that has an LED status indicator, and you have onboard audio controls directly on the earcup itself. The Cloud Alpha launches in February at $199.99. For those who want a wired gaming headset, HyperX has two brand new options with the Cloud II and the Cloud Core.