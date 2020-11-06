The next big holiday release for the Nintendo Switch is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the pseudo-sequel to Hyrule Warriors. In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, players will be able to experience the battles that led up to the great calamity that destroyed Hyrule.
In addition to playing as Link, players get a chance to play as a host of other characters, including Princess Zelda, Impa, and the four champions: Mipha, Daruk, Revali, and Urbosa. Here's all of the playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity so far.
All of the playable characters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Link
In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link was introduced as Zelda's appointed knight. Usually draped in his Champion's Tunic, Link also fights in a full suit of knight armor or, sometimes, no clothes at all.
Link uses a sword and shield by default and attacks with a variety of quick sword slashes and spin attacks. His special move is a spin dash, which does massive damage to enemies and is perfect for crowd control. In addition, he also makes use of his shield and his glider in battle to extend combos. Link can also use his bow for ranged attacks, and has access to the Shiekah Slate, which allows him to the bomb, statis, cryonis, and magnesis runes in battle.
Link is not limited by just his sword and shield, however, as he has access to two-handed weapons, like claymores and spears, and a boomerang as well. We expect Link to have more than just these weapons at his disposal, so stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the game's release.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Impa
Impa appeared as an old woman in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we meet her as a young woman, bearing more than a passing resemblance to her granddaughter Paya. Sheikah genes are strong, I suppose.
Impa is a very fast character and uses a small dagger and ninja kunai to deal damage to her foes. She can also absorb symbols from enemies and can use those symbols to clone herself. Impa can clone herself up multiple times, and each clone increases her damage output. She can also toss her kunai as a projectile or toss them on the floor and cause an explosion that allows her to make a quick escape using her glider.
In addition to her ninja-like attacks and incredible speed, Impa can also toss her hat like a boomerang — a perfect way to clear some room as you charge into battle. Her special move tosses an explosive barrel at a group of enemies, causing massive damage. If she has clones out when she activates her special move, the clones will add more explosive barrels, creating an even bigger explosion. Impa also has access to the Sheikah Slate and the runes as well.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Zelda
The Princess of Hyrule ditches her royal regalia and joins the cast of fighters in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. While other characters have access to the Sheikah Slate's runes, Zelda's entire move set consists of the Sheikah Slate.
The Sheikah Slate acts as an extension of Zelda, as she uses a combination of all four runes to deal damage and control the massive hordes of enemies. Using the Sheikah Slate, she can swing large blocks and generate ice blocks that explode when touched by enemies. Her weak point smash unleashes a flurry of different runes on her enemy, and her special move uses the Sheikah Slate to snap a picture of the enemy, before wiping them off the map.
Normal rune use is much different than the other characters. For example, when she uses the bomb rune, she spawns a small guardian that scatters bombs around the area, and when she uses the cryonis rune, she sends ice stalagmites into the ground.
The Champions
We don't know much about the champions playstyles yet, but we'll be sure to update this section once we have more information.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Mipha
We don't know much about Mipha's playstyle yet, but from the trailers, we can tell that she will fight with her trident, and will be able to use the water to her advantage, causing huge cyclones and huge waves. She'll probably have a similar playstyle to that of Princess Ruto in Hyrule Warriors.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Daruk
Daruk is the happy-go-lucky Goron Champion who joins Link and the others on their crusade against Ganon. Wielding his giant stone smasher with one hand, the Goron attacks with a combination of fire attacks, spin attacks, and his giant sword.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Revali
The cocky champion Revali is playable in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and features no shortage of sass. Wielding his bow and arrow, Revali takes to the skies to deliver waves of arrows from above. We're sure he'll also make use of his wind abilities.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity characters Urbosa
Urbosa is the champion of the Gerudo. She is a close friend to the royal family and shares a motherly bond with Princess Zelda. Wielding her scimitar, she joins the fight against Ganon, and brings her lightning powers as well.
More to come
The warriors above have been officially confirmed as playable, but a recent data mine of the demo revealed player icons for many unconfirmed fighters. Beware, the following information contains spoilers.
(Spoiler Alert): In the game code, many player icons were found that represent different characters. They are:
- Link
- Impa
- Zelda
- Urbosa
- Mipha
- Revali
- Daruk
- King Rhoam
- Hestu
- Riju
- Sidon
- Teba
- Yunobo
- Great Fairy
- Master Kohga
- A Monk
- Mini Guardian
- Ganon
The final fight for Hyrule
These are all the fighters available in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, for now. With more fighters to come, and the possibility of DLC fighters to be added at a later date, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's roster will surely have something for everybody. We're sure Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be on of the best Nintendo Switch games when it drops Nov. 20, 2020. We'll be sure to update the list with more information and with more fighters, as we learn more.
In the meantime, Warriors fans can prepare themselves for the final game by downloading the free demo of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which allows players to experience the first chapter of the game. You'll even be able to transfer your save data into the final game. If you preorder the game, you'll even unlock an exclusive weapon for the game.
