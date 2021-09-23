What you need to know
- A Nintendo Direct took place today at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET.
- Gameplay for the Wave 2 of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass was shown.
- It releases October 29, 2021.
During today's Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Wave 2 of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass releases on October 29, 2021. This added content provides a new story, stages, and actions for existing characters. Additionally, new characters, Purah and Robbie, and "one more" will be added to the game. Each character has different skills and fighting styles, so this will change up gameplay.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a hack and slash adventure that takes place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Playing this game allows players to see interactions between our favorite characters from the Switch game including the Champions: Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, and Revali, and even little baby Prince Sidon.
Unlike mainline Zelda games, which center around exploration and puzzles, Hyrule Warriors is all about button mashing and fighting hordes of attacking enemies. There is a new villain to learn about and new enemy types to encounter. It originally released in November 2020 and the Wave 1 DLC is already available if you want to jump into extra content.
