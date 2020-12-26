What you need to know
- Users have reported issues activating their new Apple devices.
- The issues seem to stem from ongoing iCloud problems.
If you've been trying to activate a new Apple device since Christmas morning with limited success, you're not alone. Users around the world have reported problems in activating their new iPhones, Apple Watches, and other Apple products, with verification and configuration processes seemingly frozen or at the least extremely delayed.
As pointed out by MacRumors, users have been reporting issues since Christmas morning when trying to set up new Apple devices, with particular issues for HomePods and Apple Watches. A trip over to Apple's System Status page reveals an ongoing issue with iCloud Account & Sign In beginning at 4:45 am yesterday.
The notice on the System Status page simply reads that "Users may be experiencing a problem with the service," and that this problem is only impacting some users. All other iCloud services appear to be up.
Activation and cloud service problems on major gift-giving holidays are nothing new, though Apple's problems appear to be, at least, a little more insistent than in previous years. It's likely that all this process requires is time to resolve, so if you're still having trouble getting your device activated, let the problems resolve before trying again. You can keep yourself informed by checking the system status page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Cricut Maker is a gateway to crafting that I never knew I had
Vinyl cutting has become a massive art in the maker community and while there are a lot of brand choices out there Cricut is one of the biggest and most trusted. We spent some time with the flagship model, the Cricut Maker, and it turns out, it's a lot of fun.
Review: Apple's HomePod mini has no right to be this loud
Apple's HomePod mini pumps out unbelievable sound for its size and price and is a truly great speaker for Apple fans and HomeKit users.
Apple Car reports add $102 billion to market value
Apple's share price climbed following reports of an Apple car coming in 2024, adding $102 billion at its highest point in the day Tuesday.
Looking for something good to read? Here are some great comics for newbies
Comic books are delivering some of the most exciting stories today, but there's a lot to sift through — where should you start first? Don't worry, we've got the best right here. Here are the best comic books for newbies.