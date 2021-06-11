What you need to know
- iCloud Mail for the web is getting a design refresh.
- The design in the latest beta for iCloud on the web matches that of macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14.
iCloud Mail on the web is updating its design to match macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the latest beta for iCloud on the web has updated the user experience for iCloud Mail. The updated experience looks similar to the refresh that iCloud Mail received when Apple released macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14 to users in the fall of 2020.
In addition to the design refresh, composing an email in the beta opens in the same window as well instead of pushing you to a new window or tab.
When entering the iCloud beta website, users will find a refreshed version of the Mail web app. The new design looks more similar to the current Mail app available on the iPad and Mac, as it features a cleaner interface with thicker icons.
Another difference between the old and new iCloud Mail on the web is the mail composition panel, which now pops up in the same window, while the old one brings the composition panel in a separate window.
It appears that the Mail app is the only part of iCloud on the web to get a major design refresh as of yet. The rest of the apps still sport their old design, even on the beta website.
It's currently unclear when Apple plans to roll the new design of iCloud Mail for the web out to all users. If you want to try out the new design on the web, you can do so by logging on to the iCloud beta website. Of course, you can also just use the Mail app on macOS Big Sur or iPadOS 14 as well.
If iCloud isn't your thing and you're looking for an email client for your Mac, check out our list of the Best Mail Apps for Mac 2021.
Democrat records seized from Apple in Trump leaks investigation
A new report from the New York Times indicates that the Justice Department subpoenaed records from Apple whilst investigating leaks of classified information during the Trump administration, in what the report calls a "highly unusual step".
Apple tells developers it's time to 'optimize your app for 5G'
Apple has published a guide so developers can make the most of 5G, no matter the app.
Microsoft says OneDrive will support M1-powered Macs 'later this year'
Microsoft says that it's working to make OneDrive run natively on Apple silicon by the end of the year.
Thready to upgrade? Here's every Thread HomeKit accessory you can buy!
Thread accessories are here, and with it comes faster response times, expanded range, and increased reliability for your HomeKit home. If you are Thready for an upgrade, here are all of the HomeKit-enabled Thread accessories that you can buy today.