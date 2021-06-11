iCloud Mail on the web is updating its design to match macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the latest beta for iCloud on the web has updated the user experience for iCloud Mail. The updated experience looks similar to the refresh that iCloud Mail received when Apple released macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14 to users in the fall of 2020.

In addition to the design refresh, composing an email in the beta opens in the same window as well instead of pushing you to a new window or tab.