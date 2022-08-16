iCloud is down right now [Resolved]
Apple's backbone cloud service has some issues.
Update (August 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM EST): Apple says that it has resolved all of the issues affecting its iCloud and Photos services.
iCloud is having all kinds of issues right now.
On the Apple System Status website, the company has confirmed that a number of its iCloud services are currently experiencing issues. The full list of affected services is as follows:
- iCloud Bookmarks & Tabs
- iCloud Calendar
- iCloud Contacts
- iCloud Drive
- iCloud Keychain
- iCloud Mail
- iCloud Storage Upgrades
- iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)
In addition to all of the issues with iCloud, the company has also confirmed that its Photos service is also experiencing some problems.
With each service that is having problems, Apple says that the problem is the same: "This service may have been slow or unavailable."
The company has not provided a reason as to why exactly all of these services are having performance issues or when the problems will be resolved.
In an update on the System Status page, Apple has announced that it has resolved all of the problems affecting iCloud and Photos. The company says that the issues affecting both services started at 2:05 PM EST and were resolved at 4:41 PM EST.
So, if you were having issues with iCloud or Photos, you should be back in business!
