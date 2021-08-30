The smartphone market is expected to continue its growth way through 2023.

According to new data from IDC, global smartphone shipments are expected to grow 7.4% this year, followed by 3.4% growth in 2022 and 2023. According to IDC's data, iPhone shipments are expected to double the pace of Android in 2021.

Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said that overall smartphone supply has remained resilient despite the global chip shortage due to the foresight of some of the top brands in the industry.