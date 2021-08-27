Yesterday saw the news that Apple chip supplier TSMC is set to increase how much it charges for the silicon that goes into iPhones. It's thought that could, in turn, impact the price we pay for those iPhones, starting with the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. That's bad news for customers looking to grab themselves a new iPhone —but it could be worse than that. The majority of Apple's products might see price bumps, too.

The important thing to remember about TSMC is that it makes a lot of chips for Apple, not just the A-series chips that go into iPhones. TSMC produces the chips that go into Apple's iPads, while the M-series chips that power newer Macs are also built by TSMC.

There's more, too. Apple Watches run on silicon built by TSMC, not to mention Apple TV. Even HomePod mini might not be safe from what DigiTimes believes will be a chip price hike of up to 5%. That's the price TSMC charges Apple, its biggest customer, of course. We don't know how much of that price increase will be passed on to customers — if at all.

DigiTimes does believe that Apple will pass on at least some of the extra costs, though. If accurate, we should expect iPhone 13 to cost more than the $799 of iPhone 12, although the increase will likely be relatively small. Even if Apple passed along the full 5% increase, that's on the price of the chip itself — not the entire device.

Don't expect Apple to add $100, is what I'm saying. Reports from last year had the A14 Bionic chipset costing around $40 per device, so a 5% increase would only be around $2.