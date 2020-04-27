Like all Apple releases, iPhone SE has been through the iFixit lab in the name of science. And to see how easily it can be repaired. Turns out, there's good news and bad news. Overall, iPhone SE gets a repairability score of 6.

As iFixit shares in its full post mortem, repairing the most common parts is fairly easy if you know what you're doing. That means batteries and screens can be repaired without too much trouble, although you'll need the right tools. And the knowledge to go with them.