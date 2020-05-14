No matter where you live or what your government is doing, businesses around the world will eventually reopen and more people will be back out in the world, interacting with each other. As companies are preparing for the safest way to get back to work, IK Multimedia, the tech company famous for its iRig lineup and other tech gear for musicians, has launched a wearable proximity device called Safe Spacer that alerts you when you are within six feet of another person. It uses Ultra-Wideband technology to ping other Safe Spacer devices and sends both devices an alert if they are within six feet of each other.

Though this technology only works between Safe Spacer devices, it could easily be implemented for Apple Watch to be helpful in social distancing, at least to some degree.

Apple could, theoretically, open up watchOS and offer APIs that could potentially provide social distancing alerts in a similar way. It could work very similar to Apple and Google's contact tracing APIs. Everyone with an Apple Watch that chooses to opt in to social distancing alerts could get notified if they're standing too close to someone else that also opted in.

This could also extend to Apple's as-yet-unofficial Apple Tags. With Ultra Wideband already included, Tags could send an alert to your iPhone or Apple Watch if you're within six feet of someone else carrying one.

Of course, this isn't deployable on a large scale, and only people with an Apple Watch (or Apple Tag, if they ever come out) and desire to opt in would benefit from the alerts. Even if this were a feature provided alongside contact tracing apps for iPhone and Android, it's still not a perfect system.