At long last, IKEA's HomeKit enabled FYRTUR smart blinds are finally available to purchase online. Discovered today by u/grumpybaboon on Reddit, most sizes of the FYRTUR lineup are available to order for home delivery.

The FYRTUR line consists of 8 sizes, spanning 23 inches wide all the way up to 48 inches, each sharing the same 76 inch length. All of the blinds share the same gray cloth material, and are listed as blackout making it a solid option for bedrooms.

The blinds connect to IKEA's TRADFRI Gateway over ZigBee and can integrate with Apple's HomeKit for convenient Siri controls and automations.

You can control your blinds wirelessly to adapt the light or create privacy depending on the activity taking place in the room. You can use TRÅDFRI gateway and IKEA Home smart app to create several groups of wireless blinds and control them in different ways. When you add TRÅDFRI gateway and IKEA Home smart app, you can set your wireless blinds to go up and down with a timer.

IKEA includes a removable rechargeable battery with each blind that can be inserted into the frame of the blind which allows it to operate completely wirelessly. A wireless signal repeater, USB charger with cable, and a small remote control are also included. In addition to HomeKit, the blinds also work with Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant.

While smart blinds are certainly not new, the arrival of IKEA's blinds make them the most affordable option around for HomeKit fans, with prices starting at just $129. Shipping costs however, apparently vary for the moment, with some seeing just $5, while others, like myself are seeing a $199 charge, which is just all sorts of crazy.