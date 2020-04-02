It seems like every day another highly-anticipated game gets delayed. Yes, I know, given the state of the world right now, it's certainly not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but even before the world was dealing with a pandemic, games were getting delayed. Huge titles like the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part II, and quite a few more were all delayed pre-pandemic. Games get delayed all the time, but it seems like anticipated titles in 2020 got hit especially hard. Don't get me wrong, I'm all for developers giving more time for game development to not only put out a quality product but also not make employees work insane hours know as "crunch time" — but I'm only human. I want to play the next hot game as much as the next person and having to wait extra months is always a bit of a letdown, lucky for me, Appel Arcade is full of games I haven't played yet.

Game on! Apple Arcade Unlimited games, one price Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game! $4.99 per month from Apple

Apple Arcade has 100+ games Of course, playing an Apple Arcade isn't the same experience as a AAA title from a big stuff, but it does scratch the same itch I get for playing something new. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Out of the only 100+ titles on Apple Arcade, I have maybe played about 30, which means I still have a ton of games to explore and discover anytime I want. I simply go to the Apple Arcade tab in the App Store, download anything I want, and play it on my iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. I'm still enamored with just how great Apple Arcade is even after using it for about 6-7 months. It's also cost-effective

I'm always looking for ways to save money, and although Apple Arcade is a monthly subscription ($5 per month) which does add up over time, the approximate $60 price tag on a brand new AAA game is pretty steep. You can pay for a whole year of Apple Arcade (which does get new games added at least once a month) for the cost of one big console game. I'm not suggesting that Apple Arcade is going to replace my desire to have Cyberpunk 2077 or The Last of Us Part II, but it certainly is helping me cope with the void that we seem to be experiencing right now. The games you're waiting for, and I'm waiting for will come out eventually, but why not play some fun, exciting, and new games on Apple Arcade while you have to wait? What games are you playing right now? Is Apple Arcade helping you get through the gaming drought right now? Let us know what titles you are playing in the comments down below.