Apple's mixed reality headset is going to have 15 different cameras according to the latest report. That's cool and all, but wouldn't it be cooler if it had a RayBan logo on the side? Or maybe Oakley? Sure it would.

See, Apple already has partnerships with companies like this. There is, of course, Nike and the Nike Apple Watches. Then there are the many different Hermes Apple Watch bands that you can buy, not to mention the watches themselves. Apple has already shied away from the Apple Watch Edition branding and the extortionate prices that go with it. But branding deals with a few design changes for good measure? Sure, why not?

Could you imagine seeing an Apple mixed reality headset appear with green lenses or other aspects mixed with a RayBan logo? What about a headset with a rugged, "out there" look like something Oakley would sell?

Like this!