Apple's mixed reality headset is going to have 15 different cameras according to the latest report. That's cool and all, but wouldn't it be cooler if it had a RayBan logo on the side? Or maybe Oakley? Sure it would.
See, Apple already has partnerships with companies like this. There is, of course, Nike and the Nike Apple Watches. Then there are the many different Hermes Apple Watch bands that you can buy, not to mention the watches themselves. Apple has already shied away from the Apple Watch Edition branding and the extortionate prices that go with it. But branding deals with a few design changes for good measure? Sure, why not?
Could you imagine seeing an Apple mixed reality headset appear with green lenses or other aspects mixed with a RayBan logo? What about a headset with a rugged, "out there" look like something Oakley would sell?
Like this!
OK, maybe not quite like that, but the thought still stands. We're unlikely to see Apple do anything like this for the version 1 release, but in the future? I can absolutely see it. And I'm very much here for looking like a crazy person walking down the street with a pair of Apple Oakley Edition things strapped to my face.
Sign. Me. Up.
As an aside, those Oakley OVERTHETOP sunglasses sell for $2,000 each and there are only 20 of them on the planet. Now tell me that doesn't sound like something Apple would do!
Apple isn't likely to announce any sort of mixed reality headset until next year at the earliest and even then, there's no telling what it will and won't be capable of. But Apple seems to be putting too much R&D into this headset for it to fail. Whether it's the second, third, or fourth generation, I'm all in.
Apple made more than 77 million iPhones in 4Q20, says TrendForce
A new report says Apple produced more than 77 million iPhones in 4Q20, overtaking Samsung at the end of the year.
iPhone 13 could get plastic Face ID lens instead of glass, says Kuo
A new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo states the iPhone 13 will use a plastic lens instead of glass to cover the Face ID module.
What was it like working on the set of 'Cherry'?
I worked on the set of the film 'Cherry' which will be released on Apple TV+ on March 12. It was a pretty incredible experience; here's what it was like behind the scenes.
The best 4K HDR TVs you can buy for the new Apple TV
Should you wish to take advantage of all the new technologies and features supported in the new Apple TV 4K, you'll need one of these TVs.