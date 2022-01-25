Iphone 12 Pro Ios 15 Messages Photo StackSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is currently experiencing issues with a number of its services.
  • iCloud Mail, iMessage, Photos, and more are currently having problems.
  • It's currently unclear what the issue is or when it will be fixed.

Apple is currently experiencing performance issues with a number of its services.

As reported on the company's System Status Apple is currently having issues with the following services:

  • Game Center
  • iCloud Backup
  • iCloud Mail
  • iCloud Storage Upgrades
  • iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)
  • iMessage
  • Photos

According to Apple, the issues with all of the affected services began at 6:15 PM EST. The company says that some users may be affected and that they may be unable to access or use the service while the problem persists.

Apple has not said exactly what might be the cause of the issue or when they anticipate it to be resolved.

We'll keep this post updated as the company releases updates on the problems and when they announce that they have been fixed.

