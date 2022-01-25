Apple is currently experiencing performance issues with a number of its services.

As reported on the company's System Status Apple is currently having issues with the following services:

Game Center

iCloud Backup

iCloud Mail

iCloud Storage Upgrades

iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)

iMessage

Photos

According to Apple, the issues with all of the affected services began at 6:15 PM EST. The company says that some users may be affected and that they may be unable to access or use the service while the problem persists.

Apple has not said exactly what might be the cause of the issue or when they anticipate it to be resolved.

We'll keep this post updated as the company releases updates on the problems and when they announce that they have been fixed.