Apple has rolled out a new version of iMovie for Mac that features support for Cinematic video editing and performance enhancements for Apple's new MacBook Pro (2021) models.

Version 10.3 was released quietly alongside the new MacBook Pros, AirPods 3, and colorful new HomePod minis. Release notes indicate that the latest edition brings with it support for editing video shot in Cinematic mode on iPhone 13, although you'll need macOS Monterey to do this. The newest macOS software is currently in beta and is due to be released on October 25.

With iMovie on Mac, you can control cinematic mode to modify how intense the depth effect is in the video. You can also choose to focus on faces or objects by selecting them in the viewer, and you can view and delete focus points on the timeline.

Apple added Cinematic video support to iMovie for iPhone and iPad last month.

10.3 also adds support for the new MacBook Pro and its spicy new Apple silicon, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. The new chips boast staggering performance gains over the first-generation M1 featured in the MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. Apple's new MacBooks also feature a 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, as well as the return of MagSafe and the HMDI port, as well as the SD card slot.