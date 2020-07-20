What you need to know
- Belkin has announced that the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is now available.
- Latest smart plug is 45% smaller than the previous HomeKit-enabled Wemo Mini.
- The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug can be ordered today directly from Belkin and at Best Buy.
Belkin has announced that its latest HomeKit-enabled smart plug, the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, is now available. The new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug comes in an incredibly small form factor which is 45% smaller than the previous Wemo Mini.
The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is 45% smaller than the award-winning Wemo Mini, and fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. It has the same great features that you know and love from our other Wemo products including scheduling capabilities and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit for voice control.
The smaller Wemo smart plug allows it to work without blocking the other outlet on a standard receptacle, and is so small that two of the plugs can be used at the same time. The smaller plug measures just over two inches wide, making it the one of the smallest HomeKit plugs around.
In addition to HomeKit, the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug supports Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant over 2.4ghz Wi-Fi. Once connected, the plug works with automations and scenes through HomeKit, and with scheduling and timers through the Wemo app, available on both iOS and Android.
The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is available now directly from Belkin.com for $24.99 each. The plug is also available in a three-pack starting today at Best Buy for $49.99
Even smaller!
Wemo Smart WiFi Plug
HomeKit-enabled
The latest Wemo smart plug is 45% smaller than the previous Mini model, making it one of the smallest around. This compact plug works with HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ambient sound app Dark Noise 2 gets custom mixes, iCloud syncing, and more
One of the best ambient sound apps just got way, way better. So much better that it's jumping to version 2.0
Here's the latest info on when the next Nintendo Direct is
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
National COVID-19 server to use Apple and Google's API, hosted by Microsoft
The Association of Public Health Laboratories has announced it is working with Apple, Google, and Microsoft to launch a national server that will securely store COVID-19 exposure notification data.
All the cameras that support the HomeKit Secure Video feature
Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video feature is a game-changer when it comes to storing and keeping your recordings safe. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit feature.