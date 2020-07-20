Belkin has announced that its latest HomeKit-enabled smart plug, the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug, is now available. The new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug comes in an incredibly small form factor which is 45% smaller than the previous Wemo Mini.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is 45% smaller than the award-winning Wemo Mini, and fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. It has the same great features that you know and love from our other Wemo products including scheduling capabilities and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit for voice control.

The smaller Wemo smart plug allows it to work without blocking the other outlet on a standard receptacle, and is so small that two of the plugs can be used at the same time. The smaller plug measures just over two inches wide, making it the one of the smallest HomeKit plugs around.

In addition to HomeKit, the Wemo WiFi Smart Plug supports Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant over 2.4ghz Wi-Fi. Once connected, the plug works with automations and scenes through HomeKit, and with scheduling and timers through the Wemo app, available on both iOS and Android.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is available now directly from Belkin.com for $24.99 each. The plug is also available in a three-pack starting today at Best Buy for $49.99