What you need to know
- Apple is offering customers in India the chance to bag a free pair of AirPods.
- Customers who buy an iPhone 11 will get a free pair of earbuds.
- The special Diwali offer begins October 17.
Apple is offering customers in India the chance to pick up a free pair of AirPods when they buy a new iPhone 11. Available via the newly opened Indian Apple Store, the deal will kick off on October 17 as Apple celebrates Diwali.
However, as the Times of India points out, this isn't likely to be the only deal in town once Diwali kicks into gear. With that in mind, it's probably worth keeping an eye on deals offered by carriers – especially as they try to move iPhone 11 inventory following the iPhone 12 announcement.
The iPhone 11 sells at Rs 68,300 for the base variant with 64GB storage on the Apple online store. The AirPods sell at a price of Rs 14,900. So, it brings down the effective price of the iPhone 11 to Rs 53,400 with the free AirPods offer. Meanwhile, Amazon will be offering a slightly more discount on the iPhone 11 with the price going down from Rs 68,300 to Rs 49,999 during the festive sale season. So, if you do not want AirPods, buying the iPhone 11 from Amazon is a better deal.
Apple rarely offers discounts on products but instead chooses to bundle other items in as a way to sweeten the deal. AirPods are often a prime example of that, as is the case here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
