Indie App Santa – a free or discounted indie app every day until 2021

A group of independent developers has banded together to share their apps, for free or heavily discounted, this Christmas. Starting with Aviary today, a new app will be made available at a reduced price every single day. And it won't stop until the end of the year – December 31.
There is never too many advent calendars! If you like Christmas & iOS apps, this one is made for you: One day, one promoted app made by a great indie developer! 🎄🗓
- From Dec. 4th to Dec. 31st.
- All apps will offer at least be -50% discount.
- Available from 00:00 to 23:59 (UTC−05:00).
Similar to an advent calendar but with cool apps instead of stale chocolate, Indie App Santa is best followed on Twitter. It's there that you'll see which app is available tomorrow and the days after, but there's also a Scriptable widget that you can use as well.
No matter how you follow along, make sure you do actually follow along. I'm not going to spoil the fun and tell you which apps are coming up, though. That's what makes this so fun!
Today it was Aviary. I wonder what Indie App Santa has in store for us tomorrow!
