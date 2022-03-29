Insidetracker Apple WatchSource: InsideTracker

What you need to know

  • InsideTracker has announced Apple Watch support for the first time.
  • Apple Watch data can now be used to analyze workouts and other health information.

Health and activity tracking service InsideTracker has announced Apple Watch support. The move means that Apple Watch wearers will be able to need sleep, activity, and heart rate data into the service right from their wrist.

While InsideTracker already supported other fitness trackers, this is the first time that people wearing an Apple Watch Series 7 and other compatible models will be able to link their watch to the service. Once that's done and a blood sample has been provided, InsideTracker will be able to offer a personalized action plan that will help Apple Watch wearers reach their fitness goals.

Exercise, RHR and sleep directly affect biomarker levels. With InsideTracker's Apple Watch integration, users can track and analyze blood, fitness and sleep data all in one place, giving a clearer picture of how physiological and biomarker data is interconnected, unlocking new ways to improve health.

InsideTracker is now compatible with Apple Watch, giving you an expanded view of your well-being. By integrating Apple's activity tracking app with your InsideTracker plan, you'll gain access to more precise insight and customized guidance to help you set—and achieve—your loftiest goals.

Those interested in seeing what InsideTracker has to offer can head over to the service's website with prices beginning at $119. The Ultimate option tracks 43 biomarkers runs $589, however.

If you're already an InsideTracker user, though, the new support is the best Apple Watch news you're likely to hear in some time. At least until Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year, of course.