Health and activity tracking service InsideTracker has announced Apple Watch support. The move means that Apple Watch wearers will be able to need sleep, activity, and heart rate data into the service right from their wrist.

While InsideTracker already supported other fitness trackers, this is the first time that people wearing an Apple Watch Series 7 and other compatible models will be able to link their watch to the service. Once that's done and a blood sample has been provided, InsideTracker will be able to offer a personalized action plan that will help Apple Watch wearers reach their fitness goals.