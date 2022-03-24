Instagram absolutely owned Twitter in a support account tweet fight

What you need to know
- Twitter and Instagram got into a spat but there was only ever going to be one winner.
- Instagram shut the whole thing down with a tweet that was impossible to argue with.
- Instagram and Twitter have both re-launched their chronological feeds in the past week or so.
Instagram is doing pretty well for itself these days and Twitter is one of the biggest social networks in the world. So when the two have a spat via a series of tweets it's always going to capture the attention. Even more so when one of them gets schooled over a situation it didn't need to get itself into.
The fun all started when Instagram announced that it is bringing the chronological feed back, something that Twitter itself recently did after user backlash. Apparently very pleased with its own chronological timeline — and forgetting its own missteps — Twitter replied suggesting that the idea was "groundbreaking" in an attempt to mock Instagram's new-old feature. But then the video and photo-sharing social network dropped the hammer. And it dropped it hard.
In one tweet, Instagram ended the spat by pointing out that its users can edit their posts, something Twitter fans have been asking for since, well, forever. It was a savage blow and one that was a thing of beauty.
Something tells me that someone on the Twitter social team wishes they hadn't gotten involved!
All jokes aside, a purely chronological feed coming back to Twitter and Instagram is the best iPhone news of the month and you love to see it. Now Twitter just needs to do away with those ads or at least let us pay to get rid of them and we'll be even happier!
