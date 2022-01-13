Instagram is changing the way you swipe through Stories

Popular photo and video sharing app Instagram is working on a change to the way people swipe through Stories. Right now a horizontal swipe is required to skip one Story and move on to the next but that could soon change.

Instagram now appears to be testing a new vertical swipe for some people with one Turkish user sharing a video of how things work. It isn't clear how Instagram is deciding who gets the new interface or whether they will ever move those people back to the old one. We also don't know when or whether the new swiping gesture will be rolled out to everyone, either.

As the video shows, Stories will continue to work in the same way they do now but with one notable exception — skipping videos requires a vertical swipe rather than a horizontal one.

🚨 Instagram is testing a vertical swipe stories feed in Turkey



h/t @yousufortaccom pic.twitter.com/KdJa9CTnTl — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 12, 2022

There's a very good reason that the new gesture looks immediately familiar — it's the same one used by TikTok and is definitely a design that people will already be familiar with. It isn't immediately clear why Instagram is testing the change but it seems likely that TikTok is part of the thinking here.

Both Instagram and TikTok are among the best iPhone apps at what they do and it isn't the first time we've seen one popular app borrow heavily from another. And it definitely won't be the last.