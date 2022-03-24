Instagram has finally brought back this timeline feature after outcry

What you need to know
- Instagram has finally brought back chronological feeds.
- Users can now choose between 'following' and 'favorites' options of posts in chronological order.
- Twitter tried to have a sly dig over the "groundbreaking" feature, but it didn't end well.
Instagram has announced it is finally bringing back chronological feeds to its app.
The company stated:
We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back!
Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap "Instagram" on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following.
Instagram says that users will now be able to select not one but two chronological views, either Favorites or Following, that will show your posts in the order that they were made, just like nature intended.
Twitter tried to take a cheap shot at Instagram with a GIF mocking the feature as "groundbreaking" but got absolutely destroyed in the process. From our report on the incident:
The fun all started when Instagram announced that it is bringing the chronological feed back, something that Twitter itself recently did after user backlash. Apparently very pleased with its own chronological timeline — and forgetting its own missteps — Twitter replied suggesting that the idea was "groundbreaking" in an attempt to mock Instagram's new-old feature. But then the video and photo-sharing social network dropped the hammer. And it dropped it hard. In one tweet, Instagram ended the spat by pointing out that its users can edit their posts, something Twitter fans have been asking for since, well, forever. It was a savage blow and one that was a thing of beauty.
Despite its lack of chronological feeds until today, Instagram remains one of the best iPhone social media apps for viewing and sharing photos and its Reels, the company's rival to TikTok's short-form success.
