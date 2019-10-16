It's essential that we protect the data people share with us. We also want to give people more control over the data they share with other apps and services. So today, we're introducing new in-app features to help you better control the data you share with third-parties through Instagram.

Third-party apps and websites often provide an option to "Import photos from Instagram" or to "Connect/Link to Instagram." Some examples include apps that allow you to easily print your Instagram photos or help you build a website. After connecting your account to a third-party service, you may grant them access to some of your profile information, such as your username and photos. Starting today, we're making it easier for people to manage all of the third-party services they connect to their Instagram account.