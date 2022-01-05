What you need to know
- Instagram is testing a change that will give people more control over their feeds.
- Home, Favorites, and Following views are now available to some people.
- Instagram users around the world should see the changes kick in during the first half of this year.
Image-based social network Instagram is testing a change that gives users the option of three different feed sorting options, two of which will display content in chronological order rather than use an algorithm.
Announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via Twitter, the move will give people three different options when browsing their feeds; Home, Favorites, and Following. The last two will show content in chronological order, whereas the Home feed will use Instagram's algorithm to try and surface content that the social network thinks people will be interested in.
You can watch a video from Mosseri that explains the new changes in more detail below.
These changes are now available to some people across Instagram, although I'm not seeing it myself. More people will apparently get the options in the coming weeks, while the entire platform should see them arrive in the first half of 2022.
Instagram is undoubtedly one of the best iPhone apps for sharing and browsing photos and videos from people around the world, although it isn't without its problems. Some would prefer that Instagram simply show content in chronological order, something this change does facilitate.
