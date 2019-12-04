What you need to know Instagram is testing a new vibration when users like posts.

The feature isn't live in any of Instagram's apps yet.

People already don't seem to like it.

Instagram is testing a new feature that will see phones vibrate when a user likes a post, according to a discovery by well-known reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong (via 9to5Mac). Facebook already offers a similar feature and it appears it might make the jump to Instagram, too.

To clarify, I meant to say "haptic feedback",



the short pulse of vibration that’s aimed to give you the similar satisfaction and sensation when you give a like. It should fill users in the emotional void from hiding the like count — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 4, 2019

However, as with so many things, it seems the move isn't one that's being uniersally welcomed online. Looking through the responses to those tweets it's clear people don't want their phones to vibrate constantly. Multiple people hope that there's an option to enable and disable the feature and that seems like the most obvious course of action here. Whether that's additional work Instagram will want to put in is another matter, however.