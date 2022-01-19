Photo and video social network Instagram is offering a new subscription feature that will give people a new way to directly support their favorite creators. Instagram says that the feature is only available to a limited number of creators in the United States right now, but that will surely change in due course.

In 2020, Facebook launched Subscriptions, which has helped creators build sustainable businesses powered by the support of their communities. Based on strong creator feedback, we're ready to now bring this business model to creators on Instagram. With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already.

Starting today, some creators will be able to offer a monthly subscription that will unlock three different kinds of content depending on what they choose to offer, according to Instagram's announcement.

Subscriber Lives: Creators can broadcast exclusive Lives to their subscribers, allowing them to engage more deeply. Subscriber Stories: Creators can create stories just for their subscribers, allowing them to share exclusive content and to use interactive story stickers with their most engaged followers only. Subscriber Badges: Creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages so they can easily identify their subscribers.

Right now a total of ten different creators are on board including @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, @jackjerry, @bunnymichael, @donalleniii and @lonnieiiv.

Many would say that Instagram is the best iPhone app of its kind and a great way to share photo and video with friends, but it's also a very real career for some and those people will no doubt benefit from a move like this.