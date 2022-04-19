Meta has today announced that it is making it easier to create and donate to fundraisers. Now, both of those things can happen directly in Instagram Reels for the first time.

The announcement came as part of a wider newsroom post about Meta's Earth Day efforts, with more than 1.5 million nonprofits now supported by the change worldwide. Meta says that it will also continue to cover all processing fees to ensure that everything donated finds its way to fundraisers.

Fundraise on Instagram Reels: Available today in more than 30 countries, you can donate and create fundraisers directly in Instagram Reels for more than 1.5 million nonprofits. Dave Burd also known as Lil Dicky, Maggie Baird, and Zyahna Bryant are among the many raising money to build awareness on environmental issues including climate change and sustainability. As always, we cover the donation processing fees, so all the money raised using Fundraisers on Instagram goes directly to the organization.

While this is being announced as part of Earth Day, other good causes will also obviously benefit from the change. Being able to donate to, and create, new fundraisers via Instagram Reels is a big improvement and hopefully it will mean that even more money is made available to good causes.

Instagram is already one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to share videos and photos — maybe it'll now be one of the best ways to get money to the places that need it, too.