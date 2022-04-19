What you need to know
- Meta has announced that people can donate to, and create, fundraisers directly in Reels.
- More than 1.5 million nonprofits worldwide are supported.
Meta has today announced that it is making it easier to create and donate to fundraisers. Now, both of those things can happen directly in Instagram Reels for the first time.
The announcement came as part of a wider newsroom post about Meta's Earth Day efforts, with more than 1.5 million nonprofits now supported by the change worldwide. Meta says that it will also continue to cover all processing fees to ensure that everything donated finds its way to fundraisers.
Fundraise on Instagram Reels: Available today in more than 30 countries, you can donate and create fundraisers directly in Instagram Reels for more than 1.5 million nonprofits. Dave Burd also known as Lil Dicky, Maggie Baird, and Zyahna Bryant are among the many raising money to build awareness on environmental issues including climate change and sustainability. As always, we cover the donation processing fees, so all the money raised using Fundraisers on Instagram goes directly to the organization.
While this is being announced as part of Earth Day, other good causes will also obviously benefit from the change. Being able to donate to, and create, new fundraisers via Instagram Reels is a big improvement and hopefully it will mean that even more money is made available to good causes.
Instagram is already one of the best iPhone apps for people who want to share videos and photos — maybe it'll now be one of the best ways to get money to the places that need it, too.
Betas never stop: The second beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The second beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
When Dietschy met Daisy, Apple's iPhone-recycling robot
Apple has long made lots of noise about Daisy, its iPhone-recycling robot. But it's rare that we get to see the machine in action. So when YouTuber Sara Dietschy shares a new video on-location with that big metal recycling machine, you watch!
Twitter's edit button might not actually edit your tweets
Twitter has already confirmed that it is — finally! — working on editable tweets. But a new report by one researcher suggests that the tweets won't actually be editable and that Twitter will just create a new one instead.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.