Instagram has announced changes to the way it ranks content as well as improvements to product and people tags that will open them up to more people than ever before.

Perhaps the biggest news is the fact that Instagram is going to work to promote more original content rather than reposts, something that should allow original creators to get more exposure than those ripping them off. That's the theory, anyway.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri also says that product tags are now being made available to everyone, allowing people to add tags onto content that drives clicks to other profiles and products. It's all about making sure that creators get credit for their work, he said via Twitter.

Finally, Mosseri also said that enhanced profile tags will allow people to edit their profiles and add their profession or what they want to be known for. The content of those tags will then appear when those people are tagged in other content, making it immediately clear who they are and what they do.

📣 New Features 📣



We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking:



- Product Tags

- Enhanced Tags

- Ranking for originality



Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve. pic.twitter.com/PP7Qa10oJr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) April 20, 2022

Mosseri pointed out repeatedly that creators are important to Instagram, and while it's already one of the best iPhone apps for sharing content, it has plenty of competition. Both YouTube and TikTok offer features similar to a lot of what Instagram offers these days and Mosseri knows that the company needs to continue to pull creators into its platform.