As CES rattles along Intel has shown off a Windows PC running two things you really don't see every day — Apple's iMessage as well as health data pulled from an Apple Watch. The demonstration came as Intel shared details of the next generation of Evo PCs and was definitely an impressive watch.

Getting iMessages into a Windows PC isn't something Apple supports but the ease with which it appears to be running in demo app on-stage is impressive. We see someone send an iMessage using their Evo PC from within a bespoke app, but that just sets the scene for something that's even more impressive — health data pulled directly from an Apple Watch. In the demo, we see heart rate, blood oxygen, and even ECG data displayed on an Evo PC as if it was nothing. We don't get to see exactly which Apple Watch or iPhone is being used, but iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 should both be good to go.

Intel's Evo PCs are designed for businesses, but an Engadget report suggests that Intel wants to be able to bring the same functionality to everyone at some point and it's even willing to enlist the help of Apple to make that happen. Quite how receptive Apple will be is another matter, of course.