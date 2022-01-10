Peruvian bank Interbank briefly announced support for Apple Pay before removing all mention of it, suggesting that the feature will be coming at some point in the future.

As 9to5Mac reported, Interbank did post to social media over the weekend that it was getting support for Apple Pay in Peru. The bank's own website also mentioned it. However, all talk of Apple Pay has now been scrubbed including some promotional videos. It's possible that the feature will go live at some point in the future, however. Notably, the YouTube promo videos were uploaded in December but were marked as unlisted. Now, they're simply unavailable.

According to the report Interbank initially said that Visa cards would work with Apple Pay with both iPhone and Apple Watch payments for contactless payments. It's likely that online payments would also have been supported on both the Mac and iPad, although we can't confirm that now since all Apple Pay references have been removed.

It seems likely that someone jumped the gun here and that Apple Pay will go live for Peruvian Interbank customers eventually. However, for now, at least, Brazil and Colombia remain the only South American countries with any kind of Apple Pay support.

Apple Pay offers users a secure way to pay both online and in-person using their Apple devices. Banks need to add support, unfortunately, and that's what is causing the delay across South America so far.