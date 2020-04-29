After a brief stint in a reservation only program, the highly anticipated Level Lock is now available for general orders. The HomeKit-enabled smart door lock is the only one of its kind that installs directly into a door for an "invisible", more aesthetically, pleasing look.

Level Lock is the world's first invisible smart lock – designed to install inside your door in minutes to transform your existing deadbolt. Now you can get all the benefits of a smart lock and still maintain the design integrity of your home.

The Level Lock, which was created by a talented team consisting of former Apple, Google, and Nest employees in 2016, is a simple to install solution that provides access to many smart home staples. Voice control and automation support on iOS is provided through Apple's HomeKit and Siri, along with convenience features such as auto-locking.

Remote controls are also available through the Level Home app for iOS and Android. Users can share access to their lock with friends or family, view a timeline of events, set auto-lock preferences, and of course, toggle the lock state with just a tap. A companion app for the Apple Watch also brings lock controls directly to the wrist.

Installation of the lock only requires a few tools such as a screwdriver and tape measure, and the lock is compatible with residential doors. The lock is also compatible with most deadbolts, and a complete list of verified models is available on the company's support pages.

The Level Lock is powered by a single CR2 battery, which is rated for up to 1 year of use based on around 10 locks or unlocks a day. The lock communicates to smart devices through Bluetooth 4.0, and for users of Apple's HomeKit with a HomeKit hub, remote controls are available when outside of the home.

Rounding out the list of features is a unique partnership with Walmart's InHome Grocery Delivery service. The service, which is currently available in select cities in the United States provides delivery personnel with access to secure locations within your home using the connected lock.

The Level Lock is now available for $229 directly from the company's online store.