Apple has released updated figures related to iOS adoption, with Apple's latest release, iOS 12, far and away the most-used version currently available.

According to Apple's figures, as of August 6, 88% of all iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models were updated to iOS 12. Only 7% are still on iOS 11, while the remaining 5% are using an earlier version of iOS.

If we only look at iOS devices released over the past four years, adoption of iOS 12 is even healthier at 90%. Apple calculates its figures by measuring traffic to the App Store.

As 9to5Mac points out, adoption has increased with the release of iOS 12. Around the same time last year, iOS 11 adoption was at 85%.

For the sake of comparison, Apple's iOS adoption is much healthier compared to the latest version of Android. According to Google's data, as of May 7, Android Pie was only on 10.4% of devices. Android Oreo, which was released in 2017, has the largest distribution.

Apple's next major release, iOS 13, is currently in beta and is expected to launch at the end of September. You can read all about what to expect from iOS 13 below.

