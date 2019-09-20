An iOS 13 gesture bug is interrupting mobile games like Fortnite and PUBG.

First spotted by 9to5Mac , many users have taken to social media to complain about the gesture bug. The root of the issue seems to be that it is showing up anywhere right now, even places where text fields aren't around. We tried it out and it did show up in Instagram and Spotify as well as the games mentioned.

Apple added some new gestures to iOS 13 that gives users more control over editing text. Holding three fingers on the display now activates the text-editing menu. However, the menu is showing up in unexpected apps like mobile games.

@Apple @AppleSupport how to disable 3 finger formatting bar ? Its very annoying when i play pubg mobile game. Always appear when i walk,shoot and scope in wilful. So guide me how to disable or remove that annoying feature in ios 13. Thank You. pic.twitter.com/XqYR9oDxyZ

For scrolling through Instagram, this isn't much of an issue, but when you are gaming and every second matters, it can definitely become annoying. Fortnite is already warning users who play with three fingers not to update to iOS 13 and has brought up the issue with Apple

The annoyance will come to an end very soon. Apple is aware of the issue and has a new option that will allow app developers to control when the text-editing menu shows up that will be available with the iOS 13.1 update.

Unfortunately, the update isn't being released until September 24, so gamers will have to wait a little longer if they're already on iOS 13.