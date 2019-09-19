What you need to know
- The non-Dark Mode feature iOS 13 users are really loving is the new Swipe Keyboard.
- The new keyboard feature lets people swipe instead of typing.
- The feature is definitely not new, but now that it's available on iOS 13, people are really happy with it.
Today Apple released iOS 13 to the public after months of beta testing. People can now download the latest iPhone software and test out all of its new features. We've already confirmed users love the new Dark Mode, but what other new feature in iOS 13 are people really digging?
The new Swipe Keyboard.
Swiping keyboards are not anything new. In fact, they've been around for years on Android and even through third-party iOS keyboards. But Apple refused to adopt the feature until it finally relented with iOS 13. People are very thankful for the change of heart.
Here are some reactions to the new Swipe Keyboard in iOS 13.
iOS 13 is out! What's your favorite new feature of iOS 13? Mine is the swipe keyboard, something I've been asking for since before the iPhone 6 😁— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 19, 2019
Testing out iOS 13. Loving the swipe keyboard— Adam Luck (@AdamJLuck) September 19, 2019
This swipe keyboard feature on iOS 13 is everything 🙌🏼— Mr. Mulatto (@_mrmulatto) September 19, 2019
iOS 13 finally got the swipe keyboard so it's bye bye Google keyboard— young papi (@__youngpapi) September 19, 2019
Close behind Dark Mode, the Swipe Keyboard seems to be the other major new feature iOS 13 users are really gravitating towards. Many point out they can finally get rid of the third-party keyboard they've been using.
What do you think? Is the Swipe Keyboard something you're enjoying as well? Let us know in the comments down below.
If you haven't already, you can download iOS 13 now.
Everything you need to know about iOS 13
