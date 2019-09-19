Today Apple released iOS 13 to the public after months of beta testing. People can now download the latest iPhone software and test out all of its new features. We've already confirmed users love the new Dark Mode, but what other new feature in iOS 13 are people really digging?

The new Swipe Keyboard.

Swiping keyboards are not anything new. In fact, they've been around for years on Android and even through third-party iOS keyboards. But Apple refused to adopt the feature until it finally relented with iOS 13. People are very thankful for the change of heart.

Here are some reactions to the new Swipe Keyboard in iOS 13.