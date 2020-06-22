Apple has added a new accessibility feature in iOS 14 that can perform quick actions through taps on the back of an iPhone. The Back Tap feature, which can be found in accessibility settings, be used to instantly pull up Control Center, summon Siri, or even run Shortcuts.

There are currently 23 actions in total (aside from any user created Shortcuts), and users can assign two separate tap actions to invoke the run the assigned action. Both double and triple taps are available, and can be used at any time, although it is currently limited to when the device is unlocked.