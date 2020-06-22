Wwdc Ios 14 Ios Homescreen VideoSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • An accessibility feature in iOS 14 can run quick actions by tapping the back of an iPhone.
  • Double and triple taps can be assigned various actions like summoning Siri or running Shortcuts.
  • iOS 14 is available in a Developer Beta today.

Apple has added a new accessibility feature in iOS 14 that can perform quick actions through taps on the back of an iPhone. The Back Tap feature, which can be found in accessibility settings, be used to instantly pull up Control Center, summon Siri, or even run Shortcuts.

There are currently 23 actions in total (aside from any user created Shortcuts), and users can assign two separate tap actions to invoke the run the assigned action. Both double and triple taps are available, and can be used at any time, although it is currently limited to when the device is unlocked.

Ios14 Back Tap SettingsSource: iMore

Here's how to enable the feature:

  1. Launch Settings
  2. Tap Accessibility
  3. Tap on Touch
  4. Tap Back Tap

In addition to Back Tap, iOS 14 includes other accessibility options like sign language detection in FaceTime calls, and Headphone Accommodations. iOS 14 is available in beta today for registered developers, with a Public Beta launching soon.

