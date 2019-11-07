What you need to know
- A stunning iOS 14 concept is making the rounds online.
- It was created by the Hacker 34 and revealed over on YouTube.
- It features some stunning feature concepts including Split View, a new call screen and an always-on display.
An iOS 14 concept created by the Hacker 34 has surfaced on YouTube, and it looks like the iOS we've always dreamed of.
Picked up by Cult of Mac, the slick Apple-Esque promo video features several very exciting features including; new icons, a redesigned call screen, keyboard GIFs, Split View, and drag and drop. Another feature includes switching between multiple Apple ID accounts, simply by swiping between them in settings. There's a crisp always-on display, complications for your Lock screen inspired by Apple Watch, and settings to change your default apps for browsing, messaging, navigation, music and more! The final touch is the ability to place apps anywhere on the Home screen, rather than consecutively as is currently the case.
Often, concepts like this usually just lead to raised eyebrows, or the features are so outlandish that they are consigned to remain pipe dreams forever. However, this particular concept incorporates features already in use across Apple's software spectrum such as Split View, Complications and an always-on display, the rest is really just changes to the user interface. So not only is this concept a fantastic idea, it's actually quite realistic too.
Check out the video below and let us know what you think! Which of these features is your favorite? And which would you most love to see in the next version of iOS?
Qualcomm alludes to a 'flagship' device with 5G coming fall 2020
Qualcomm has alluded to "a set of flagship devices" that will adopt 5G in fall 2020. The hint was made by Qualcomm's Chief financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala on an investor call Wednesday, November 6.
Are the Airpods Pro Apple's best new audio invention?
I've been testing AirPods Pro for a week now and have had them firmly set in my ears for 4.5 hours straight as many times per day as possible to get the most out of testing them for you. Here's what I think of them.
iOS 13.3 beta 1 lets you disable Memoji stickers
If you're no fan of Memoji stickers you might be able to disable them soon if an iOS 13.3 beta feature is any indication.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.