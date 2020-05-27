What you need to know
- Apple is likely to announce iOS 14 during WWDC next month.
- We've seen tons of leaks already and expectations are high.
- If I could just get widgets on the Home screen like this, I'd be happy.
Concepts are usually reserved for the hot new iPhone or a fancy new iMac, but software sometimes gets in on the act as well. That's the case right here with a new iOS 14 concept showing us just how awesome widgets could be – if they were let loose onto the iPhone's Home screen.
Created by Aleksey Bondarev and shared to Dribble, this concept shows us widgets for various apps appearing on the Home screen in ways we've never seen before. Widgets are borne out of their app icon and offer anything from a Now Playing view to a quick way to see the weather forecast. And it's all super fluid and Apple-y as well.
The way apps move out of the way to accommodate a new widget is impressive and I'm assuming that a tap of the widget opens the app whose icon it just replaced. I'm not sure how that would work with any kind of live widget, though. You wouldn't be able to tap a specific piece of data inside the widget and have an action initiated – other than have the app open – for example.
But that's why I don't work on Apple's iOS user experience team. Hopefully, someone who does has seen this concept, though!
