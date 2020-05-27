Concepts are usually reserved for the hot new iPhone or a fancy new iMac, but software sometimes gets in on the act as well. That's the case right here with a new iOS 14 concept showing us just how awesome widgets could be – if they were let loose onto the iPhone's Home screen.

Created by Aleksey Bondarev and shared to Dribble, this concept shows us widgets for various apps appearing on the Home screen in ways we've never seen before. Widgets are borne out of their app icon and offer anything from a Now Playing view to a quick way to see the weather forecast. And it's all super fluid and Apple-y as well.