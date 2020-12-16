What you need to know
- Apple has released the updated adoption numbers for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
- iOS 14 is now installed on 72% of all iPhones, with iPadOS 14 being installed on 61% of all iPads.
In an update to the App Store page of Apple's Developer website, the company has released new numbers that the adoption rate of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as of December 15, 2020.
According to the new numbers, iOS 14 is now installed on 81% of iPhones released in the last four years. The previous generation of iOS, iOS 13, is still installed on 17% of iPhones. Only 2% of iPhones are now running iOS 12 or earlier.
Outside of devices released in the last four years, iOS 14 is now running on 72% of all iPhones currently being used today, with only 28% of devices running iOS 13 or earlier.
When it comes to iPadOS 14, 75% of iPads introduced in the last four years are now running iPadOS 14, with 25% of iPads still running an earlier version of iPadOS.
That number drops a bit when considering all iPads, with 61% of the devices now running iPadOS 14. 21% of iPads are still running iPadOS 13, and 18% are still on an earlier version of the software.
A week after their launch in September, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 had been installed on 26% of devices, so these new numbers show that each new version of Apple's vision of the iPhone and iPad software experience has more than doubled and tripled in installations over the last few months.
