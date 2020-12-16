In an update to the App Store page of Apple's Developer website, the company has released new numbers that the adoption rate of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as of December 15, 2020.

According to the new numbers, iOS 14 is now installed on 81% of iPhones released in the last four years. The previous generation of iOS, iOS 13, is still installed on 17% of iPhones. Only 2% of iPhones are now running iOS 12 or earlier.

Outside of devices released in the last four years, iOS 14 is now running on 72% of all iPhones currently being used today, with only 28% of devices running iOS 13 or earlier.