WWDC 2020, Apple's annual World Wide Developers Conference, is less than two weeks away. That means our first look at iOS 14, Apple's next-generation operating system for the iPhone, is also less than two weeks away. There have already been some reports about just what exactly we might see this year but I think, after the pain of iOS 13 last year, there are also a few things we need to see this year.

Lock Screen I've been asking for always-on Lock screen complications for years. For the very same reasons complications are so informative and actionable, glanceable and tappable, on the Apple Watch. Maybe Apple's waiting on adaptive refresh rates on future iPhone hardware to offer that power-efficiently, though. Something else I've been asking for for a long time is a GuestBoard. Something in between the locked down PreBoard and open SpringBoard that would let you lend your phone to a person in distress to make a call or look something up on the web without also giving them access to your personal data. I know every convenience is a hole in security, which is why we see so many Lock screen bypasses already, but the option to turn GuestBoard on would be nice to have. Home screen

For the Home Screen, there are reports we'll get a list view like the Apple Watch got a while ago. Also, the ability to set default apps has been rumored, so I don't have to spend time advocating for them either. All I'll add is that if Apple has to compete for users on an app-by-app basis, that'll result in better Apple apps for everyone. Including Apple. Phone When Steve Jobs first introduced the iPhone, the phone part got fully one third of the billing, alongside wide-screen iPod and internet communicator. Back then, for most of us, the phone was the most important part and Apple had to make sure there was absolutely no way, no matter what else we were doing, that we'd ever miss a call. Now, for many of us, the phone is just another app and we need a way to set phone call notifications to stop taking over the screen and simply become a notification like any other app. FaceTime

Also, while we've gotten FaceTime group calls now, we still don't have FaceTime call recording — with broadcast notification and consent, of course — and most importantly for those of us stuck at home with family now equally stuck far away — FaceTime screen sharing like on the Mac. Photos & Camera Apple has made huge strides forward when it comes to computer vision and machine-learned saliency. Editing features for both stills and videos, at a basic level, are powerful and almost complete. One of the biggest things lacking is anonymization. That is to say, the ability to quickly and easily blur or block out the faces of people at risk, or children that shouldn't be shared, even license-plate numbers. Apple already has face detection. They need to provide face protection for situations that demand it. Also, the ability to use technologies like Smart HDR on the cameras that support it to do Smart Zoom for when we do need to capture better, cleaner, more color-accurate details. It would also be great to be able to lock and hide albums, even entire apps, and unlock and reveal them with the Touch ID and Face ID system. Not all clunky like notes, but simply and elegantly like the authentication API already allows for password manager, banking apps, and the like. Lastly, I'd love to see the full-on augmented reality camera app that's been rumored for years but I'm guessing that's waiting on LiDAR on the iPhone 12. Mail I know a lot of people want task management features built into Mail, like snooze, or more machine learning to separate signal from noise. And that's fine. What I really want is a recognition that Mail is only one of many modes of modern communication and that VIP should move beyond this one single app and become a system-wide, contact level service so that it can be used to fine-tune notifications for… everything. I mean, Email VIPs sync and Phone Favorites don't and why are they separate and what is even going on? If I don't want to miss my mom or my bosses or my coaches email, I sure as hell don't want to miss their iMessages or Slacks or Zooms, or anything else. We've been able to set contact apps or a while now, we should be able to set notification and organization priorities within them as well. Clock It's 2020 and you still can't set multiple timers on iOS. Why does Apple not want me to be able to time my pizza and my cookies? This just feels like old technical debt that desperately needs to be paid down. Maps