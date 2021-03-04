People using iOS 14.5 in its current beta form have noticed that they can tell Siri to play music from a specific streaming service, rather than Apple Music, and have the assistant remember that preference for next time. But there's bad news – Apple says that Siri isn't setting a new default app at that point – and it'll prompt you to select a new one at some point.

The disappointing news came via TechCrunch with Apple also keen to remind everyone that there's no actual default music app option to be found anywhere in the settings.

For example, if you tell Siri to play a song, album or artist, it may ask you which service you want to use to listen to this sort of content. However, your response to Siri is not making that particular service your "default," Apple says. In fact, Siri may ask you again at some point — a request that could confuse users if they thought their preferences had already been set. Apple also points out there's no specific setting in iOS where users can configure a "default" music service, the way there is with email and browser apps.

Given the fact Apple already lets users set their own default browser and email app, it's disappointing that we don't get the same option with music apps. It's probably also something to keep in mind when choosing a new smart speaker – maybe choose one that will let you select whether you're going to listen to Spotify or whatever out of the box.

Apple is currently testing iOS 14.5, the latest update to last year's iOS 14 release, with developers. It's likely to be made available to the public within the next few weeks.