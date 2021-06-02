Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.5.1 which, in turn means that nobody can install that release on their iPhone. The same goes for iPadOS 14.5.1 on iPad, too.

The move means that the only version of iOS and iPadOS that is currently available to the public is iOS 14.6, as first noted by 9to5Mac.

Apple today stopped signing iOS 14.5.1, an update that was released in early May with important security fixes. That means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.6 or iOS 14.7 beta can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.5.1.

This is a particular problem for those who are suffering from iOS 14.6 battery life issues. Normally I might suggest a downgrade to try and fix things but as of now, that's no longer possible.

The cessation of iOS 14.5.1 signing is just the latest, but it's something Apple does regularly – since long before iOS 14 arrived. The company stops signing older releases to try and ensure as many people a possible are running the latest security fixes, not to mention making sure that new features are available to more people. The iOS 14.6 release brought with it support for Apple Card Family, new AirTag features, and more.

