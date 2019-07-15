What you need to know Popular iOS email app Airmail switched to a subscription-based pricing without telling customers.

Naturally this angered a lot of users who are already cut off from some features like notifications or multiple account support even though they already paid for the app.

The new pricing includes a free tier without notifications and multiple account support or $2.99 per month and $9.99 per year plans.

Users of the popular iOS email app Airmail are being greeted by an unexpected surprise: the app switched from a standard priced app (one-time purchase) to a subscription-based app, cutting them off from key services like notifications or multiple account support. Multiple users took to Twitter to voice their frustration with this switch, particularly because Airmail did not warn them of the change. Before the change, Airmail costs $4.99 and then users were free to enjoy the app. Now it costs $2.99 per month or $9.99 for a year in the U.S.

@airmailer Airmail now requires a subscription without any prior notification and from an app I’ve already paid for? What are you thinking? Bye bye Airmail! #airmail — Marcel (@uit_drenthe) July 15, 2019

@airmailer really? After paying 5€ for the app 1 year ago this happens? why — pic.twitter.com/i6m7FSskmG — Valentim Martins (@Valentacas) July 15, 2019

Most users were angry because they already paid for the app, yet they're seeing many of the core functions, particularly notifications, stop working. In response to the issue, Airmail issued a statement to MacRumors: