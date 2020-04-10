iOS adoption rates have seen their highest market share in activations in the United States last quarter since 2016. Reported by 9to5Mac, a new report from CIRP details iOS's performance against Android over the last few years.

The report shows that iOS adoption has grown to 44% market share in Q1 of 2020, an 8% jump from last year and a 12% jump from 2018. The last time Apple saw market share like this in activations was in Q1 of 2016. Android continues to control the lion's share of activations this year at 66%, but Apple has gained on the platform these last two years.

While the company has seen market share in Q1 grow over the last couple of years, the one thing it hasn't been able to budge is brand loyalty. iOS and Android users remain fiercely loyal to each platform, with the percentage wavering only a couple points every year.

Mike Levin, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP, says that operating system loyalty remains strong over the last four years and that neither iOS or Android have been able to attract users from the opposite platform.

"Operating system loyalty is stable at very high levels ... For the past four or so years, around 90% of new mobile phone activations stayed with the buyer's previous operating system. Despite Apple's efforts to attract Android users to iOS, and Android handset manufacturers' similar efforts to attract iPhone customers, operating system usage is among the stickiest of all consumer affinities."

For those wondering how the company fared in its second quarter, Apple is hosting its Q2 earnings call later this month.