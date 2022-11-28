Apple released another Rapid Security Response update for iOS users

If you're running the iOS 16.2 developer beta, Apple has another Rapid Security Response update for you.

Today, the company rolled out yet another Rapid Security Response update for users running the developer beta of iOS 16.2. Rapid Security Response 16.2 (b) is not available for users who are running the latest developer beta to download.

The first Rapid Security Response update, while alarming beta users at first, turned out to simply be a test of the new system that Apple has built to address critical security issues more quickly for its customers. As reported by MacRumors, it appears that today's update appears to be the same thing.

It's good to see Apple is putting the system through multiple real-world tests with its beta users before rolling out such an important feature to all users.

What is Rapid Security Response?

Up until now, Apple would only be able to address any and all security issues that could impact its customers through its larger software updates. That has historically created a security vulnerability as users would need to wait for a larger software update to address security vulnerabilities that were sometimes being actively exploited in the wild.

With Rapid Security Response, Apple is looking to address that problem by building a system to address time-sensitive security problems with its own standalone updates. This will enable the company to protect customers from security vulnerabilities faster than the previous process.

While the company has already released two tests of the system in the iOS 16.2 beta, it has yet to release an update to all users in the wild. That will be the true test, especially if there is a critical security flaw that needs to be quickly addressed by the company to protect its customers.

We'll have to wait for the first major security problem to come around to see how Apple does in deploying its first RSR.