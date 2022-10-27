iOS 16 is getting a major new sleep tracking upgrade and an exciting new app

After it released iOS 16.1 to the public, Apple is out with the first iOS 16.2 developer beta. The update includes a new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen. The previously announced Freeform app is also making its iPhone debut on the iOS 16.2 beta.

Besides the new Sleep widget and Freeform app, Apple is also working on adding a new Medication feature that debuted with iOS 16. 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) first uncovered code mentioning a Medication widget. The widget itself isn't activated in the iOS 16.2 beta, however.

Although nothing is official, the public should get its hands on iOS 16.2 before the end of the year.

Three big changes

There is already a regular Sleep widget available on iOS. However, this is the first time there's one for the new iOS Lock Screen. The new widget pulls sleep data from the Apple Watch or another supported sleep-tracking device stored in the Health app. There are two Lock Screen Sleep widgets available. The "Data and Schedule" widget includes information on your most recent sleep session and schedule, while the "Sleep" widget includes sleep stage information.

On iOS 16.1, there isn't a Medications widget for either the Home Screen or Lock Screen. The code found in the first iOS 16.2 developer beta doesn't specify which type Apple plans to add. Perhaps we'll see a Medications widget in an upcoming iOS 16.2 developer beta for the first time.

(Image credit: iMore)

The Freeform app, which Apple first announced at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), is also coming to iPad. It made its tablet debut in the recently released iPadOS 16.2 developer beta.

Of the Freeform app, Apple notes: "Freeform is a productivity app where you and your collaborators can bring ideas to life. Jot down notes, share files, and insert web links, documents, video, and audio."

