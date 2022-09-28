iOS 16.1 is making it even easier to switch between wallpapers

People have been having a blast creating their Lock Screen and wallpaper combinations with iOS 16, and Apple is looking to make that experience even better.

In the latest developer beta of iOS 16.1, Apple has added the ability to switch between wallpaper sets in the Settings app. 9to5Mac uncovered the feature when testing the new beta:

More specifically, you can now see all lock screen options by going to the Wallpapers menu within iPhone Settings. Users can easily navigate between the wallpaper sets and tap to customize them. Of course, you can also create a new lock screen from there.

With the first beta of iOS 16.1, Apple had already made it easier for users to customize their lock screen. There are now two different options to change settings of the lock screen and home screen wallpapers. Previously, users had to go to the Settings app to change the home screen wallpaper.

Lock Screen heaven is here with iOS 16

Live Activities on the Lock Screen in iOS 16 (Image credit: Apple)

When Apple launched iOS 16 earlier in September, the company introduced new customization features to its Lock Screen. Users can now choose from a range of unique wallpapers, set a custom font, color, and add complications to the screen.

The Lock Screen features widgets that take inspiration from Apple Watch complications, making it easy to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.

A new Lock Screen gallery features a range of options for inspiration, such as Apple collections, which include Pride and Unity to celebrate special cultural moments; a Weather wallpaper to see live weather conditions as they change throughout the day; and an Astronomy wallpaper for views of the Earth, moon, and solar system. Users can also create Lock Screens using their favorite emoji or color combinations. With multiple Lock Screens, users can switch between their favorites with just a swipe.

The new Lock Screen also features Live Activities, the company's new feature that tracks real-time events like sports scores without the need for an endless amount of push notifications. That feature is also expected when iOS 16.1 launches later this fall.