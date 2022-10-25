iOS 16's Live Activities already support these iPhone apps
One of the biggest features to arrive with iOS 16.1 is Live Activities. Designed to provide real-time app information such as sports scores, Live Activities comes from a new Apple API that developers can use to enhance their apps on iPhones.
Any iPhone with iOS 16.1 installed will support Live Activities, which will appear on the iPhone lock screen. For iPhone 14 Pro series users, the Live Activities also reside on Dynamic Island.
There's already a long list of apps that support Live Activities, and you should expect to see more added in the coming days.
Apps that support Live Activities
We'll do our best to update the following list of apps that support Live Activities in iOS 16.1 and later. For something closer to a real-time list, consider bookmarking this reddit page (opens in new tab), which is part of the r/iPhone subreddit (opens in new tab). The folks posting there are doing an amazing job of adding new Live Activities-supported apps as they get approved by Apple.
In no particular order:
- Alpenglow: Sunset Forecast
- Aviary 2
- Bolt - workout planner
- Booby Track - breastfeed tracker
- Calzy - calculator
- Carrot Weather - weather (paid version only)
- Coachy - gym exercises
- Coffee Book - coffee tracker
- Crouton, meal planner and recipe book
- Crumbl Cookies - cookies delivery
- Dark Noise - noises like rain, birds, etc
- Endel
- FITIV - pulse heart rate monitor
- Fat Burn Tracker
- Flighty - flight tracker
- Focus - time management
- Forest - focus timer
- FotMob - soccer scores
- GoodTask - task manager
- Grocery - grocery list
- Just Press Record - to record
- Liftin' Workout Tracker
- Lock Launcher
- LookUp, visual english dictionary
- Lumy - sun tracker
- MD Clock - clock widget
- Mango Baby - baby things tracker
- Money Coach - budgeting
- OffScreen - limit screen time
- One Widget - lock screen widget
- Paddle Logger for Watersports - water sports
- Passcodes - password manager
- Pestle - recipe organiser
- Pi-hole Remote
- Planny - task manager and planner
- Reality tasks - kanban and to-do
- Rippple for Trakt - TV/movie tracker
- Shelf - lock screen widgets
- Slopes - ski and and snowboard tracker
- SmartGym
- Soor - music player
- Sticky Timers and Countdowns - multiple timers and countdowns
- Streaks - habit tracker
- Structured - visual planner
- Subjects - student planner
- Thuisbezorgd / Just Eat - food delivery
- TickTick
- Timelogger Plus - time tracking
- Timery - time tracker (coming soon)
- Time’s Up! - visual timer
- Wolt Delivery - food delivery
Besides iOS 16.1, Apple this week (finally) released iPadOS 16.1 for iPad and macOS 13 Ventura for Mac. These software updates add and enhance features across each Apple device platform.
