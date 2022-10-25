iOS 16's Live Activities already support these iPhone apps

One of the biggest features to arrive with iOS 16.1 is Live Activities. Designed to provide real-time app information such as sports scores, Live Activities comes from a new Apple API that developers can use to enhance their apps on iPhones.

Any iPhone with iOS 16.1 installed will support Live Activities, which will appear on the iPhone lock screen. For iPhone 14 Pro series users, the Live Activities also reside on Dynamic Island.

There's already a long list of apps that support Live Activities, and you should expect to see more added in the coming days.

Apps that support Live Activities

We'll do our best to update the following list of apps that support Live Activities in iOS 16.1 and later. For something closer to a real-time list, consider bookmarking this reddit page (opens in new tab), which is part of the r/iPhone subreddit (opens in new tab). The folks posting there are doing an amazing job of adding new Live Activities-supported apps as they get approved by Apple.

In no particular order:

Alpenglow: Sunset Forecast

Aviary 2

Bolt - workout planner

Booby Track - breastfeed tracker

Calzy - calculator

Carrot Weather - weather (paid version only)

Coachy - gym exercises

Coffee Book - coffee tracker

Crouton, meal planner and recipe book

Crumbl Cookies - cookies delivery

Dark Noise - noises like rain, birds, etc

Endel

FITIV - pulse heart rate monitor

Fat Burn Tracker

Flighty - flight tracker

Focus - time management

Forest - focus timer

FotMob - soccer scores

GoodTask - task manager

Grocery - grocery list

Just Press Record - to record

Liftin' Workout Tracker

Lock Launcher

LookUp, visual english dictionary

Lumy - sun tracker

MD Clock - clock widget

Mango Baby - baby things tracker

Money Coach - budgeting

OffScreen - limit screen time

One Widget - lock screen widget

Paddle Logger for Watersports - water sports

Passcodes - password manager

Pestle - recipe organiser

Pi-hole Remote

Planny - task manager and planner

Reality tasks - kanban and to-do

Rippple for Trakt - TV/movie tracker

Shelf - lock screen widgets

Slopes - ski and and snowboard tracker

SmartGym

Soor - music player

Sticky Timers and Countdowns - multiple timers and countdowns

Streaks - habit tracker

Structured - visual planner

Subjects - student planner

Thuisbezorgd / Just Eat - food delivery

TickTick

Timelogger Plus - time tracking

Timery - time tracker (coming soon)

Time’s Up! - visual timer

Wolt Delivery - food delivery

Besides iOS 16.1, Apple this week (finally) released iPadOS 16.1 for iPad and macOS 13 Ventura for Mac. These software updates add and enhance features across each Apple device platform.